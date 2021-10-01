Don’t see any option but to die: UAPA accused on trial pace

Frustrated over the fact that the court has not yet heard arguments on charge in a Northeast Delhi riots UAPA case, accused Salim Khan told the judge that he is depressed and does not think of anything but death.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing multiple applications filed by the accused persons in the case when Khan asked for permission to speak. “I am innocent. My family is disturbed. My lawyer said I will be discharged and the hearing is not happening. I want to say a lot. I am really depressed. My life will be wasted,” he told the court.

Khan said his children’s education was at stake and his continued incarceration has taken a toll on his mental health. He said he got to know about the sections under which he was charged months after he was sent to jail: “I am not financially sound to get a high-profile lawyer. It has been 20 months; I am supposed to secure admission for my two daughters. My son has stopped his education. I don’t see anything apart from dying now. I have gone so deep into depression. Please do something so we can come out and attend the trial… I don’t even feel like eating. I am alive because my children are outside.”

ASJ Rawat asked Khan to “think positive” and ask his lawyer to file a discharge application.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had apprised the court that Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal’s lawyers — accused in the case — had sought nine documents, in an application moved under Section 207 CrPC, and he has no issue providing two sets. The court said several fresh applications were filed and this would take years to reach a conclusion.

As per Section 207, an accused must be supplied a copy of the police report and other documents.

Advocate Rizwan, appearing for former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, another accused in the case, told the court: “It will be difficult to keep filing replies and will take years. Let us club all deficiencies and pass a common order and general directions.”

The court asked the prosecutor to supply deficient documents and only file a reply for those to which they have objections.

Rebutting Rizwan’s arguments, Prasad said, “When did you file your 207 application? General statement is made and single brush painting has been done.”