Don’t remove people from G20 Summit locations in ‘callous, inhumane manner’: Delhi L-G

Nobody residing at a location related to infrastructure for the G20 Summit should be removed in “a callous and inhuman manner” and without being provided the required assistance, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Chief Secretary had directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to demolish a slum situated on Bhairon Marg, opposite Pragati Maidan, and shift residents to nearby shelter homes. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked the PWD not to go ahead with it. The Summit, to be held at the Pragati Maidan ITPO in September, will have foreign delegates and dignitaries in attendance.

Also Read | Ahead of G20 summit, Delhi govt to beautify roads around Pragati Maidan

At a meeting he chaired to review preparations for the Summit, Saxena also issued directions to undertake a special drive to deal with stray dogs and cattle in addition to monkeys and pigeons in the city, L-G House officials said, adding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his other cabinet colleagues were not in attendance.

When informed that a bulk of work related to the creation and sprucing up of infrastructure was getting hampered because of unauthorised and illegal occupation of government land, the L-G asked the agencies concerned not to do so in “a callous and inhumane” manner. “The L-G insisted that nobody should be removed in a callous and inhumane manner, without providing them the required rehabilitation and relocation, assistance as provided by law,” an L-G House official said.

According to officials, an estimated 1 lakh visitors are expected to attend the Summit and its allied events scheduled to be set into motion with the G-20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting from March 1-2.

“Decisions were also taken to ensure hassle-free and seamless movement of passengers at airports, railway stations and ISBTs, training of Uber drivers and making their payment portals compatible to debits through international credit cards since most visitors have access to the Uber app and use credit cards,” the official said.

The meeting, which was held after the entire schedule of events to be organised in the capital had been finalised, aimed at taking stock of work undertaken till now and reviewing the action plan presented by various stakeholder departments and agencies.

Advertisement

A total of 26 departments and agencies are working with specific tasks assigned to them of which 24 submitted their action plans for consideration of the meeting on Thursday.