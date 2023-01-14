Don’t politicise every issue, work for Delhi, says Saxena

Don’t politicise every issue and work towards development of Delhi, L-G VK Saxena told Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at their meeting Friday, L-G House officials said. His office also accused the CM of making “fabricated and twisted” statements aimed to suit “a particular agenda” after the meeting.

“The Lt-Governor and Chief Minister met today after a long gap and deliberated upon various issues related to governance, administration and development of Delhi. Underlining that the well-being of people of Delhi was the prime concern of both, the L-G asked CM not to politicise every issue and work towards development of Delhi with administrative effectiveness and fiscal prudence in line with the Constitution of India,” L-G House officials stated.

In reference to the power tussle between both administrative entities, Raj Niwas sought to advice Kejriwal to function “in accordance with provisions of the Constitution, Parliamentary Acts and Supreme Court judgments” and refrain from running down an existing law just because it had been challenged in court.

According to Raj Niwas officials, the L-G reiterated he was “singularly bound by the Constitution of India” in discharge of his duties and his actions and decisions had been in conformity with the Constitution, Acts of Parliament, Statutes and judgments given by courts from time to time.

Saxena also gave rebuttals with regard to six issues over which Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues had challenged his decisions since late December last year, an L-G House source said.

L-G House officials said Saxena had flagged issues such as broken and potholed roads and no new flyover, underpass, hospital, school or college having come up in the city in 8 years, record air pollution and worsening condition of the Yamuna and encroachment on its floodplains in addition to worsening condition of the drainage system of the city triggering waterlogging.

“The L-G also flagged corruption in government departments — including the immoral continuation of Satyendar Jain as minister — as well as illegal appointment of private persons as government nominees on boards of private DISCOMS instead of government officers despite written objections from two of his predecessors, delays in projects of national importance such as redevelopment of AIIMS, new academic blocks at IIT and expansion of Delhi Metro among others,” officials said.

On its part, the Delhi government sought to categorically deny “every single claim” made by the L-G office post the meeting and accused him and his office of “cooking up stories which were never discussed in the meeting”.