Don’t oppose AAP subsidy policies: Prakash Javadekar to senior leaders of Delhi BJP

Don’t oppose sops and subsidies announced by the AAP government and stick to the same line on key issues — these are among guidelines issued by Union minister and BJP in-charge of Delhi polls, Prakash Javadekar, in his meetings with senior leadership of the state unit.

Javadekar, who was made in-charge of Delhi last month, has till now met with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, state general secretary organisation Siddharthan and MPs from the state.

When contacted, Tiwari confirmed the meetings. On AAP’s recent announcements, Tiwari said, “We support freebies that Kejriwal is offering but our only demand is that it should not be a hollow promise. He has offered free rides for women in DTC buses but the number of buses have been reduced to around 3,000, which was over 6,000 in 2011. If we come to power, we will not just offer free rides, but also increase buses… Similarly, we support AAP giving subsidy in electricity bills but oppose unnecessary burden of hike in fixed charges and surcharge in bills.”

A senior leader said they were also instructed not to give diverse views on issues. Recently, BJP was caught on the back foot after its leaders differed over the AAP government’s decision to waive water arrears. State General secretary Rajesh Bhatia said Javadekar will also hold meetings with general secretaries, councillors, district and mandal leaders in the coming days.