Don’t need religious panel for ‘two bricks being put on road’: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said the Delhi government might not need permission from the religious committee for demolition of an “illegally constructed” temple on a pavement at Defence Colony, and asked the state’s home department to produce the official file before the court.

The court directed the local police station’s SHO to depute a personnel for 24 hours and submit a report, including on visitors and details of persons collecting the offerings.

“There is no clarity as to whether the religious committee purportedly constituted under orders of L-G is required to examine encroachment of such minuscule nature, merely because certain idols are placed on the spot,” said Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing a resident’s petition seeking removal of “encroachment” in front of his property. The court said it wanted to see what the religious committee is meant for.

“I don’t prima facie find that for such, two bricks being put on road, you need permission from the religious committee, that can’t be the intent of your L-G’s order,” said the court.