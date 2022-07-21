scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

‘Don’t make us scapegoats’: Doctors question action taken in Safdarjung Hospital case

Doctors’ associations object to 5 doctors being debarred, and a show cause notice being issued to three junior doctors, after a woman delivered her baby on a road within the Safdarjung Hospital campus

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 10:48:31 am
With one of the busiest obstetrics and gynaecology departments, Safdarjung Hospital sees over 100 deliveries a day. It is a common sight to see two or three expectant mothers sharing a bed in the maternity ward and even in the labour room. (File)

Doctors and doctors’ associations have condemned the move to debar five doctors from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after a woman delivered her baby on a road within the campus on Tuesday, saying that lack of infrastructure and manpower were to blame. The principal of the associated Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) had issued a show cause notice to three junior doctors – two post-graduation students who work as junior residents in the hospitals, and an intern.

“We condemn the move by Prof Geetika Khanna, Principal, VMMC for issuing show cause notice to innocent trainees & interns who have come to SJH to learn medicine. This is a small example of reality of young doctors in India. Why Unit Heads/ HODs/ MS are not held accountable,” the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said.

With one of the busiest obstetrics and gynaecology departments, Safdarjung Hospital sees over 100 deliveries a day. It is a common sight to see two or three expectant mothers sharing a bed in the maternity ward and even in the labour room. On the day of the incident, the hospital handled 101 deliveries with just six doctors.

Dr Suvrankar Dutta, a junior resident at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and formerly associated with FAIMA, said on Twitter, “The sole responsibility of ensuring adequate healthcare for its citizens lies on the government! Our governments have historically neglected our healthcare system. To hide their incompetency, without any proper enquiry, 3 Resident Doctors have been suspended!”

Dr Ashwini Dalmiya, the Delhi Medical Association’s president, was also vocal about the move. “As usual, doctors are to be blamed for all administrative lapses. Don’t make doctors scapegoats in Safdarjung Hospital case,” Dr Dalmiya said.

Not only from within Delhi, the doctors also received support from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. The Association of Resident Doctors from the hospital said in a letter, “While what happened with the mother is very heart wrenching and shows the despicable state of healthcare in India, it’s beyond our imagination why trainees and interns are being held responsible. Availability of beds and admission for the same are under the purview of consultants and not trainees.”

It added, “In India, PG trainees are already overburdened with an extremely skewed patient to doctor ratio, and whatever crumbling health infrastructure we have is being held in place by resident trainees who go beyond their duty hours and responsibilities just to keep the system in place.”

A doctor from Safdarjung Hospital had previously told The Indian Express that the woman had been advised admission after an ultrasound the night before. And, even though they reached the place for ultrasound, they failed to come to the ward for admission. The family said that they were running around from one place to the other to ensure she got the ultrasound, but even at 11 pm, they were not able to.

