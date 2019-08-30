Don’t make Delhi suffer, people won’t forgive: High Court on taxi policy

The Delhi High Court expressed displeasure at the Delhi government’s delay in formulating a policy to regulate taxis running on the capital’s roads, saying, “Don’t make Delhi suffer, or else people of Delhi will not forgive you”.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also remarked, “Election is also here, so you (Delhi government) do it”.

The judge’s oral observation came after the government’s standing counsel, Ramesh Singh, sought more time to place the City Taxi Scheme 2017 before the court, as it is still at a stage of active consideration. He also submitted that the licensing of app-based cab services is underway, and the regulations will be placed before the next date of hearing.

To which Centre’s standing counsel Manish Mohan replied they have already released a set of guidelines prepared by a court-appointed panel of experts and that the All-India policy on regulation of taxis is in place. Mohan said that despite over one-and-a-half years having passed, the Delhi government is yet to come up with its City Taxi Scheme.

The court was hearing petitions filed by radio taxi operators against the Delhi government for allowing Ola and Uber to operate without any licence.