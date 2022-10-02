scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Don’t leave seats during office hours: AIIMS memo to employees

“This kind of unethical practice leads to insubordination and disobedience amongst the staff and will definitely ruin the healthy official atmosphere of the entire section,” stated the memorandum.

AIIMS, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn an office memo passed on September 30, the director has stated that contractual employees leaving seats during duty hours is an unethical practice

The director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has passed an order directing contractual or outsourced employees not to leave their seats during duty hours except for specific reasons.

In an office memorandum passed on September 30, the director, Dr M Srinivas, said contractual employees leaving seats during duty hours is an unethical practice.

“This kind of unethical practice leads to insubordination and disobedience amongst the staff and will definitely ruin the healthy official atmosphere of the entire section,” stated the memorandum.

Employees working at the institute said this is the first time such an order has been issued.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

The memorandum adds: “It has been observed that the contractual/outsourced employees frequently visit the cafeteria/cafe during duty hours.”

The memorandum said that the officer in charge of the section, where the contractual/outsourced employees are posted, will be held responsible if they are found absent from their seats during duty hours.

More from Delhi

“It will also be ensured by the respective faculty in-charge and officer in-charge that contractual/outsourced employees perform their duty as specifically they are posted for,” the office memorandum said, adding that the aforesaid instruction is accordingly circulated for strict compliance.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-10-2022 at 01:42:49 am
Next Story

AIIMS revises OPD registration to ease burden

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement