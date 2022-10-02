Don’t leave seats during office hours: AIIMS memo to employees

The director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has passed an order directing contractual or outsourced employees not to leave their seats during duty hours except for specific reasons.

In an office memorandum passed on September 30, the director, Dr M Srinivas, said contractual employees leaving seats during duty hours is an unethical practice.

“This kind of unethical practice leads to insubordination and disobedience amongst the staff and will definitely ruin the healthy official atmosphere of the entire section,” stated the memorandum.

Employees working at the institute said this is the first time such an order has been issued.

The memorandum adds: “It has been observed that the contractual/outsourced employees frequently visit the cafeteria/cafe during duty hours.”

The memorandum said that the officer in charge of the section, where the contractual/outsourced employees are posted, will be held responsible if they are found absent from their seats during duty hours.

“It will also be ensured by the respective faculty in-charge and officer in-charge that contractual/outsourced employees perform their duty as specifically they are posted for,” the office memorandum said, adding that the aforesaid instruction is accordingly circulated for strict compliance.