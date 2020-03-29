‘Don’t leave city’: Space for 600 people set up in Gurgaon

No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Gurgaon Saturday, and the number of cases in the district remains at 10. According to officials, 342 samples have been sent for testing so far. (Representational Image) No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Gurgaon Saturday, and the number of cases in the district remains at 10. According to officials, 342 samples have been sent for testing so far. (Representational Image)

The Gurgaon district administration has set up four shelter homes, that can house almost 600 people, for workers from other states stranded in the city due to the lockdown.

According to officials, one shelter home capable of accommodating 350 people has been set up near IMT Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Food will be provided to the occupants. “Since a lot of people work in IMT Manesar, the capacity of this shelter home is bigger than the others,” said Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri.

Officials said the other three are at the community centre on Gurgaon-Sohna road near Bhondsi village (150 people), at Bhim Nagar (40 people), and at Kadipur village (50 people).

“Mattresses, food and other provisions have been provided at all four shelters. I appeal to people from other states who reside in Gurgaon to come to the shelter homes and not leave the city. If the need is felt, we will increase the number of such shelters,” said Khatri.

Meanwhile, no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Gurgaon Saturday, and the number of cases in the district remains at 10. According to officials, 342 samples have been sent for testing so far. Reports of 316 have been received, of which 306 tested negative. A total of 26 fresh samples were sent for testing Saturday.

In Faridabad, a 32-year-old resident of Sector 28 tested positive, taking the total cases to three. “He has no travel history. He works for a German firm in Gurgaon but has not been in contact with anyone from outside; 33 of his contacts have been traced and quarantined,” said officials.

Officials also said a patient in Faridabad, a 52-year-old woman who returned from Spain, tested negative twice and has recovered from the infection. She was discharged Friday evening.

In Gurgaon, five people who recovered have been discharged, said CMO Jaswant Singh Punia. These include the first person who tested positive, a 29-year-old woman who had returned from Malaysia and Indonesia on February 22, as well as a couple from Nirvana Country, where the man had recently returned from London. The other two are a 22-year-old studying in London who had returned home on March 14, as well as her 16-year-old brother.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.