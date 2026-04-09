‘Don’t know why he went into the water’: Shock and grief in family of student

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The grieving family of Amity University student Harshit Bhatt said on Wednesday that he knew how to swim, but they failed to understand why he had chosen to go into the water.
At the District Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Noida’s Sector 39 where the body was kept in the mortuary, Harshit’s mother stood crying amid relatives who held her tightly.
“He knew how to swim, but I don’t know why he went into such deep water. His friends said that Harshit had said he wanted to go for a swim,” a relative who was present at the hospital told The Indian Express.
According to this relative, the students’ exam had gone well, and they had wanted to celebrate. However, there were still some papers left to be taken in the examination – “I don’t know why they wanted to celebrate today itself,” the relative said.
A police officer said several bottles of beer had been found at the site of the tragedy. “We are investigating,” the officer said.
According to the family and police, Harshit and his three friends were all studying for the same degree. One of his friends lives in Noida, while the other two are residents of Delhi.
Harshit has a younger sister, and his father is a retired defence officer. He was in Jammu on Wednesday, and had not been contacted till the evening, relatives said. The family lives in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram