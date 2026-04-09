‘Don’t know why he went into the water’: Shock and grief in family of student

The grieving family of Amity University student Harshit Bhatt said on Wednesday that he knew how to swim, but they failed to understand why he had chosen to go into the water.

At the District Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Noida’s Sector 39 where the body was kept in the mortuary, Harshit’s mother stood crying amid relatives who held her tightly.

“He knew how to swim, but I don’t know why he went into such deep water. His friends said that Harshit had said he wanted to go for a swim,” a relative who was present at the hospital told The Indian Express.