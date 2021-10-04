Don’t interfere with operations of spas with valid licences: Delhi HC to police

THE DELHI High Court Monday pulled up Delhi Police for alleged highhandedness against citizens and warned it against interfering with operations of spas which have valid licences and are following Covid-19 norms.

Pulling up a police officer for allegedly not allowing a spa and wellness clinic to reopen at Chandni Chowk, Justice Rekha Palli said, “Aapko caution kar rahi hun mujhe ye kahani nai sunni ki roka nai, aapko caution kar rahi hun apne constable ko bhi bata dijiye. Ab wo time nai raha, loug court aajeyga ek complaint leke roz.”

The counsel representing police told the court that they are not in any way restraining spa owners from running their place as long as they possess a valid licence and follow Covid protocol and all other guidelines as may be issued from time to time.

However, the court said it was dealing with matters daily involving complaints against police officers. It added that a 75-year-old man in another case has approached it saying he was beaten up by a police officer.

“I hope they understand now; if they don’t, I know what to do. Ultimately citizens only look up to us,” said the court, while addressing the counsel and after reprimanding the police officer.

The counsel told the court that they will look into it and that he will pass on the information “to the headquarters”.

The petitioner, Prince Jain, in the plea said the DDMA in August permitted reopening of spas and he got his licence renewed up to March 2022. However, Jain added that he was shocked and dismayed with officers of the local police station and claimed staff of the local chowk started forcing him to shut down without any reason.

“This harassment by the officials of the local police station and staff of the chowki has become a routine,” he stated in the petition.