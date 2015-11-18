‘Don’t give a damn’ about internal politics, suspend accused first: Delhi HC bench on Nand Nagri death

Observing that the Delhi government and Delhi Police were “trivialising” the case pertaining to the alleged custodial death of a man in Nand Nagari, the high court on Tuesday said it didn’t “give a damn” about an argument between them.

The bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul also urged them, “set your house in order”. It made the observation after the Delhi government’s standing counsel and the additional solicitor general (ASG), both claiming to represent the police, ended up arguing during the hearing of a plea filed by the wife of the deceased.

Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra raised an objection to the appearance of ASG Neeraj Kishan Kaul, who had been engaged by an “external” lawyer appointed by the Lieutenant Governor to represent the police in the case. In his arguments, Mehra claimed that as the lawyer was not part of the notified panel of lawyers representing the Delhi government, he could not have been engaged by the Lt Governor.

The bench, however, refused to listen to the arguments, asking the two senior lawyers to “not trivialise” the issue “over internal politics”.

“I don’t give a damn about this,” said the judge, after the standing counsel and the ASG both accused the other party of “obnoxious” conduct.

“What are you doing about the police officers involved in the incident,” asked the bench.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch also filed a status report before the bench, giving details of the investigation conducted so far into the incident on September 7, when Nand Nagari resident Shahnawaz Chaudhary was allegedly beaten and asphyxiated by police personnel after he reportedly tried to intervene in a dispute.

According to the report, the CCTV cameras installed at the Nand Nagari police station “did not have recording facility”, while the camera installed at the red light near Gagan cinema had stopped working in August.

The police claimed that the “author of the video clip”, which had shown some policemen allegedly beating and then putting Shahnawaz in the police vehicle, “has not been traced/identified.”

The police added that they had put up notices, urging people to come forward with information and video recordings of the incident.

The bench was also told that the policemen present in the emergency response vehicle and PCR van, who were allegedly involved in the incident, had already been sent to police lines and transferred. Departmental inquiries had been initiated against the personnel involved, said the report.

“That’s not enough” said the bench, adding that the policemen concerned should be suspended. The bench noted that the report did not have any information regarding the identification of the accused police officers. “There is no information about the perpetrators of this dastardly crime,” observed the bench, directing the police to file a detailed report and take appropriate action against those involved.

Rabia, the wife of the deceased, had filed a writ petition seeking action against the police personnel involved and a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). She has also sought compensation of Rs 5 crore.

