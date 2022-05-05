Don’t force parents to buy expensive study material, uniforms: Delhi education dept to private schools

The Delhi government has issued orders to private schools asking them not to force parents to buy expensive education material and uniforms from school or any specific vendor, failing which they would risk facing “stringent action”.

An order from the Directorate of Education said private schools are run by trusts/societies and have “no scope of profit and commercialisation”.

The order states that schools should display the class-wise list of books/writing material to be introduced in the coming session, well in advance on the school website, and also communicate it clearly to parents via other media.

“Apart from this, schools shall also display the names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least five shops in proximity to the school where books and uniforms shall be made available for students. However, schools are not allowed to force parents to purchase these from any of the selected vendors particularly. Parents can buy the books and uniforms from any shop as per their convenience and suitability,” the government said.

The DoE has also ordered schools not to change colour, design, or any other specifications of uniforms for at least the next three years.

Elaborating on the DoE order, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “This order brings a sigh of relief for parents who are struggling to pay the heavy amount for books and uniforms in these private schools. Many households have lost their source of income since the pandemic hit two years ago, making it difficult for them to purchase expensive books and uniforms from specific shops that charge arbitrarily. This order will give freedom to parents across the city to buy books and uniforms for their children as per their convenience.”

दिल्ली के प्राइवेट स्कूल अब पेरेंट्स को अपनी ही दुकान से किताबे व यूनिफॉर्म खरीदने के लिए बाध्य नही कर सकेंगे। हर स्कूल को आसपास की कम से कम 5 दुकानों की सूची जारी करनी होगी जहा से किताबे व ड्रेस खरीदी जा सकेंगी। इस आदेश की अवहेलना करने वाले स्कूलों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/UIpqunhk5q — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 5, 2022

“The parents of children in all private schools have the right to clear and proper information about books and uniforms before the beginning of the academic session so that they can arrange them from a place of their choice. No school has the authority to compel them to buy books or uniforms from a specific vendor. The main cause of education should be to nurture the future of the nation, not to mint money. Schools should make it a point that they are under the strict supervision of the government and will not be allowed to arbitrarily charge parents for books and uniforms,” he added.