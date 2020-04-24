Delhi: Don’t embarass govt on social media, GTB tells staff

Speaking to The Indian Express Dr Kumar said, “The staff should first try and exhaust all official channels (of help)… and after that they are free to approach anyone.” Speaking to The Indian Express Dr Kumar said, “The staff should first try and exhaust all official channels (of help)… and after that they are free to approach anyone.”

Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital has directed heads of various departments to ensure that healthcare staff on coronavirus duty do not embarass the government by highlighting on social media some inevitable difficulties they may face while carrying out their “national duty”.

In an order on Tuesday, the GTB hospital medical director Dr Sunil Kumar directed officials from various departments at the hospital to ensure problems faced by staff on COVID-19 duty are quickly resolved.

He also directed the staff on COVID-19 duty that to report any problems they face during work to their duty roster controlling officer. “(The staff) shall be further advised to refrain from talking to the media or use social media platforms to make their complaints public without first bringing it to the knowledge of their concerned duty-roster controlling officer as the same is against the CCS (CCA) Conduct Rules, 1965,” the MD said.

“The staff of COVID-19 duty must also be reminded that they are doing a national duty and some difficulties are inevitable, which should not be highlighted in various social media as the same may be very embarrassing for the government,” he added.

Speaking to The Indian Express Dr Kumar said, “The staff should first try and exhaust all official channels (of help)… and after that they are free to approach anyone.”

