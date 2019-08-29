Don’t divide and rule, says BJP after AAP charge

The Bharatiya Janata Party Wednesday dismissed AAP’s suggestion that its Delhi unit leaders are fighting among themselves over candidature for the chief minister’s post in the upcoming elections.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addressed a press conference during the day, where he claimed that the Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, veteran party leader Vijay Goel and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta were all keen on being picked as the Chief Minister face and competing with each other.

“There are so many battles going on between BJP leaders for the post of Chief Minister that these people are not able to decide who will run which programme. In the race to take credit, BJP leaders are constantly working against the people of Delhi,” Singh said.

Delhi BJP media co-incharge Neelkant Bakshi hit back at Singh, saying that AAP’s attempt to “divide and rule” will not work in the city.

“Delhi is not going to forgive AAP this time because they have not worked for its betterment in past 54 months,” Bakshi said.

The capital is expected to witness Assembly polls in less than six months.