Don’t disrupt operations until there is clarity if alternate land will be allotted, Club writes to Centre

The General Committee overseeing the Delhi Gymkhana Club has urged the Union government not to disrupt its operations until there is clarity on whether an alternate appropriate plot of land will be allotted to it. The committee – constituted by the Centre – also requested that investments made in its facilities be reconsidered along with the fact that relocation will require rebuilding those facilities at a significant cost.

In a letter dated May 23, written to the Land and Development Office (L&DO), the Club’s officiating secretary, Rajesh Bhatnagar, requested that the timeline for vacating the premises be reconsidered and sought an urgent meeting with officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In the letter, the Club said that there should be “no dislocation of the Club and its operations” until certain issues are clarified. These include whether the government is considering allotting an “appropriately located alternate plot of land” for relocation and recognition of the Club’s expenditure over decades on improving infrastructure and facilities for members. It also said that any relocation would require rebuilding facilities at substantial cost and sought protection of the interests of permanent employees and staff.

The response came a day after the L&DO initiated the process of “re-entry and resumption” of the 27.3-acre Delhi Gymkhana Club premises at Safdarjung Road. The Centre said the land was required for “strengthening and securing Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”. The L&DO asked for the premises to be handed over on June 5, failing which “possession shall be taken in accordance with law”.

In the letter, the Club further said that since the committee took charge, it had worked to improve administration and finances. According to the letter, the Club moved from facing a loss of around Rs 12 crore in 2021-22 to a projected profit of around Rs 9 crore in 2023-24. It also streamlined several operational processes, the letter added.

Further, it said that the notice comes at a time when communications are already underway in relation to the actions by L&DO regarding enhancement of lease rent.

Founded in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club and renamed after Independence, the club has close to 14,000 members which include the elite of Delhi — from political leaders to top businesspersons, and members of the bureaucracy, judiciary and armed forces. Since April 2022, the Club has been run by the General Committee, after the National Company Law Tribunal allowed the government to take over its administration.