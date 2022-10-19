scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Don’t compare anyone to Bhagat Singh for political gains: Gautam Gambhir to Arvind Kejriwal

"Bhagat Singh is an ideal of crores of youths like me. He is my power, my crown. Just like Mahatma Gandhi cannot be compared to anyone similarly Bhagat Singh cannot be compared to anyone," said Gambhir

Gautam GambhirThe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had Monday compared Manish Sisodia with Bhagat Singh as he was summoned for interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged liquor policy scam. (File)

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir Tuesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for comparing his deputy Manish Sisodia with Bhagat Singh and said no one should be compared to the freedom fighter for scoring political points.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had Monday compared Manish Sisodia with Bhagat Singh as he was summoned for interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged liquor policy scam.

“Bhagat Singh is an ideal of crores of youths like me. He is my power, my crown. Just like Mahatma Gandhi cannot be compared to anyone similarly Bhagat Singh cannot be compared to anyone,” said Gambhir.

“I want to appeal to Delhi CM to not compare Bhagat Singh to anyone. One should do politics on one’s own potential. Shaheed Bhagat Singh is bigger than any position, any chair. I request everyone whether it is Delhi CM or any politician that Shaheed Bhagat Singh should not be compared for one’s political gains,” he said.

AAP chief Kejriwal had said jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh’s intentions. “This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendar (Jain) are today’s Bhagat Singh. After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave good education to the poor and gave hope for a bright future. Prayers of crores of poor are with you.”

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 08:55:51 am
