Don’t be greedy for positions, Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP workers

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s 10th national council meeting, its national convener Arvind Kejriwal asked leaders and volunteers to join the party to work for society and the country, rather than to get a ticket to contest elections.

“Don’t ever be greedy for a position in the party; you won’t achieve anything by greed,” he said in a virtual address. “In this party, you should only be at peace when you are satisfied with your work, not because you have reached some position. Your work should be of such quality that the position comes to you and you don’t have to go to the position. If you come to us and say that you want a position or ticket, that means you aren’t worth what you want.”

He said he does not want people to think the AAP has become like the BJP or Congress. “We see what transpires in other parties. Dozens of people fight for one seat, parties break away, factions are formed. We don’t want that to happen with our party,” he said.

The party has been looking to expand its footprint in other parts of the country by focusing on Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Kejriwal said people across the country have started feeling that the AAP is “the only hope”.

“Today the entire country looks up to AAP. When someone talks of honesty, they think of AAP. When someone talks about education, they talk about Manish Sisodia ji. If they talk about health, they talk about mohalla clinics. AAP is bringing forth new principles in this society, so please never let greed take over you. Don’t think about bagging a position, devote yourselves to society.

“Anna (Hazare) ji used to say, politics is based on only one principle — ‘satta’ through ‘paisa’ and then ‘paisa’ through ‘satta’. Aam Aadmi Party is here to change this concept. Our purpose is not to get into power by hook or by crook; we are here for the people of this country and for their trust,” he said.

He highlighted work done by the party during the pandemic, adding that home isolation and plasma therapy were made a reality by them.

Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said, are idols of the party. “These two are the ‘Param Adarsh’ of the Aam Aadmi Party and we will follow the path they left behind for us in their legacy,” he said.

AAP leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said nation-building is a prime focus for the party.

“The real mission behind establishing the Aam Aadmi Party was to work on issues that have been systematically left behind or deliberately left undone, owing to various political reasons. Education, health and employment are some of the most important dimensions, however, nation building is one of the prime purposes of the Aam Aadmi Party. We have made this party for the country. As much as we keep this in mind, the party will keep on growing in the long run,” Sisodia said, asking volunteers and leaders to keep questioning themselves and reminding themselves of why they joined the party.

Meanwhile, AAP’s national council elected a new 34-member executive body which included Kejriwal, sources said.