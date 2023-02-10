Domestic help’s torture finds echo in Jharkhand, CM Soren seeks action

The abuse suffered by a 17-year-old domestic help in Gurgaon for months, allegedly at the hands of her employers, caught the attention of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who sought strict action in the matter. The girl hails from Jharkhand’s Simdega district, and started working at the residence of Manish Khattar and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur around five months ago.

On Wednesday, the girl, who suffered injuries ranging from cuts to burns, spoke to her parents on a video call. “It was an emotional call and she spoke to them in her tribal language. After the incident was reported, a team of rescuers and Childline contacted her family in Jharkhand. Since they live in a tribal area which falls near the Naxal zone, with the help of local police, the family was brought to the local police station in Jharkhand and a call was arranged. A team of anti-human trafficking unit from Jharkhand is expected to arrive in Gurgaon tomorrow,” said Nishi Kant, executive director of Gurgaon-based women and child rights organisation Shakti Vahini.

A Gurgaon police official told The Indian Express that they will summon the placement agency owner from where the girl was hired and probe if there is any link to human trafficking.

In a tweet, Soren asked Jharkhand Police to register an FIR and take strict action. “As per information, the girl is from Simdega. The district administration should provide her with medical facilities and facilitate her return to the state. Also ensure she is provided government and education schemes.” He asked Jharkhand’s Woman and Child Minister to take note.

In response, the district police responded: “We have got in touch with Gurgaon Police and the girl’s parents. A team is being sent to Gurgaon for further investigation and rescue.” The district collector also responded to Soren: “The anti-human trafficking unit will leave tomorrow for rescue. Benefits of medical, education, rehabilitation and other schemes will be made available to her promptly.”

The girl’s mother is accompanying the police and is expected to arrive in Gurgaon on Friday.

Sources in the Jharkhand Police, meanwhile, said: “The girl and her elder sister were taken to Gurgaon 9 months ago by their uncle. The elder sister appears to be missing; we are investigating.”

Officer in-charge of the police station concerned, Kumar Indresh, said: “We will register a case once the girl is back and we have recorded her statement. The parents did not inquire about their daughters since their uncle had taken them to Delhi promising work. They had not complained to police on the issue.”

The girl, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon, told officials she was beaten with rope, sticks and the accused even used blades which led to cuts on her arms and lips.

“They hit me with hot iron tongs and used lit matchsticks. While washing clothes and doing chores, they made me take off my clothes. Often I slept on the floor… without clothes. She tore the clothes that I had brought. He disrobed me and beat me with a stick. On one occasion, they tried to strangle me and threatened to kill me. I was given only one meal to eat at night — a small bowl of rice. I ate leftover food from the dustbin sometimes. I felt helpless and was scared to tell anyone… They said I didn’t do work on time, which is why they were beating me,” said the girl to officials.

While Khattar worked as a deputy manager with Max Life Insurance, Kaur had been working with a public relations firm, Media Mantra. Both were sacked after the incident came to light.

“The accused couple have been arrested. The minor girl’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate on Wednesday afternoon,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police.

Police said the couple had hired the minor from a placement agency. Nishi Kant also wrote to the Gurgaon police chief seeking a probe into the larger trafficking racket: “We will be grateful for further investigation on the organised crime network involved, who are luring minor girls from Jharkhand and forcing them into exploitative conditions in Gurugram.”

A doctor at the hospital where she is admitted said: “She has several cut and burn injuries on the body. She also has some lacerated wounds and abrasions, including one on the chest, and her ears are swollen.”

Police said the girl was rescued after the in-charge of a one-stop centre under the women and child development department was tipped off that domestic help was being mistreated by her employers.