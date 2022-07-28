Domestic help held for robbing Punjabi Bagh businessman of cash, jewellery worth Rs 10 crore

A 26-year-old man has been arrested, while a teenage relative was apprehended, for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 10 crore from his employer’s house at Punjabi Bagh. Police said the complainant, a businessman, was in the United States when the duo allegedly committed the burglary and left with his car.

Police caught the duo in Bihar’s Sheohar district and recovered a total of 111 pieces of gold and diamond jewellery.

The complainant alleged that he handed over the keys to his house to his domestic help, Mohan Kumar, on July 4 as he was going to the US with his family. On July 18, he received calls from other domestic workers and relatives that his Hyundai car and jewellery were missing. The businessman told police that the family’s jewellery was kept in lockers as his son had got married recently.

“He (the help) had been working for (us) the past 5 years… I was informed that the door locks were damaged… I immediately preponed my flight and reached Delhi. I was shocked to see that all lockers lay in a ramshackle and our jewellery of the last 33 years was stolen,” alleged the complainant as per the FIR lodged on July 21.

Police said the accused had left the city and his phone wasn’t reachable. Police analysed CCTVs near the house and streets and found that he had allegedly taken the car to Ramesh Nagar Metro station and left it there.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said: “CCTVs revealed that Kumar was carrying a bag and was accompanied by another accused. We showed the footage to other staff who identified the second person as his relative who had come to Delhi a few days ago. The latter’s phone details were retrieved, and he was placed under surveillance. Teams were sent to their hometown in Bihar to make arrests. On July 24, the teenager was held. He led us to Kumar who was caught on July 25-26.”

Police recovered Rs 5 lakh cash from the duo along with the jewellery. During questioning, they reportedly revealed that they needed money and were unhappy with their income. When they received the house keys, they decided to allegedly steal the jewellery. They abandoned the car near a station to evade arrest and left for Bihar and were changing their hideouts.