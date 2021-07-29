Domestic help loots TEPC official’s house in Delhi, arrested in Odisha

The Delhi Police Thursday arrested a domestic help for stealing some cash and jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh from her employee’s house in Mehrauli. The woman was arrested in Odisha.

On July 22, police received a call from Paryavaran Complex where the incident took place last week.

Police said Sarbani Dasgupta, deputy director of Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council, was in Kolkata for a few days before the incident. She came back home on July 22, kept all her jewellery in a cupboard and left for duty. When she returned home in the evening, she found her house open and the help wasn’t in the house. She found her place ransacked and all the jewellery and cash were missing.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said,“ We found that the accused woman hails from Bhuvneshwar, Orrisa and immediately sent a team there. We traced her phone and found that she is taking different buses to reach her hometown. Technical surveillance revealed she was using phones of shopkeepers, bus drivers and co-passengers to call her husband and family,” said the DCP.

The police were keeping a track of these calls and followed the route taken by the accused. Within four days, the police managed to get her location and arrested her from her residence.

The accused woman is 26-year-old and started working at Dasgupta’s house last year after one of her friends asked her to come to Delhi. However, police found that Dasgupta didn’t get her verification done by the police. The woman was produced before the court and legal action has been initiated. She stole jewellery worth Rs 45 lakhs and Rs 13,000 cash from Dasgupta’s house. Police said they have recovered some amount of cash and all the jewellery.