Domestic help held from Rajasthan for kidnapping employer’s child

The woman alleged that she was working from home and her domestic help took her daughter for a stroll in the afternoon but did not return.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested from Rajasthan’s Alwar for allegedly kidnapping her employer’s three-year-old daughter from Patel Nagar, in Central Delhi.

Investigation revealed that she kidnapped the child after she had a heated argument with her employer over salary issues and was threatened to be removed from her job.

An FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC has been registered and police have reunited the girl with her parents.

The incident was reported Monday evening by the complainant, who works at a garment export firm. “She told police that she had threatened to remove her domestic help from work after the latter demanded more money,” a senior police officer said.

The woman alleged that she was working from home and her domestic help took her daughter for a stroll in the afternoon but did not return. When she started calling her, the domestic help demanded for Rs 45,000 and threatened to kill the child if she informed police.

“Police immediately lodged an FIR and scanned the CCTV footage installed in the locality and found that she was taking the child with her. With the help of technical surveillance, police found her location in Alwar and police coordinated with SSP Bhiwadi, SSP Alwar and SSP Sikar,” an officer said. After coordinating with them, police also shared the victim’s photo with them and a team of SSP Bhiwadi intercepted the domestic help at one of the police barricades and rescued the child.