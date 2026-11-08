Girl burnt with hot rod, kept hungry, rescued from Shaheen Bagh

A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced to work for nearly 20 hours a day, denied food and burnt with hot iron, was rescued from a house in Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, police said on Saturday.

The girl was employed as a domestic help at a house in Abul Fazal Enclave-II. The employer, Sadaf, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The matter came to light after child rights organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan filed a police complaint alleging that a minor was being employed as a child labourer in Kalkaji subdivision.

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Subsequently, a rescue operation was conducted by the Labour department, Delhi Police and NGO representatives on November 3 and 4. During the operation, the 16-year-old was rescued from the house.