Friday, June 15, 2018
Domestic help found hanging

Police said stress regarding her son, who was unwell in Nepal, and their deteriorating financial situation might have led to it.

New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2018 3:46:12 am
A 45-year-old domestic help, who worked at the home of a Romanian couple at an upscale condominium in Gurgaon, was found hanging from the fan in the servant quarters on Wednesday evening. Police suspect it is a suicide but have not found a note. Police said stress regarding her son, who was unwell in Nepal, and their deteriorating financial situation, might have led to it. “No case has been registered. A probe under CrPC Section 174 is underway,” said Madan Kumar, SHO, Sushant Lok police station.

