Domestic help found hanging at employer’s home

A 19-year-old domestic help was found hanging at her employer’s residence in south Delhi’s Defence Colony Wednesday. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said they received a call at 2.15 pm. “The body was recovered from a room in the basement. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was found. We are investigating the case from all angles,” said Baaniya.

Police said the woman, Pooja, was a resident of Jharkhand and worked at the house of a retired colonel. “Her aunt, who the woman met a few days ago, has been called in for questioning,” said the officer. ENS