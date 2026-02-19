Domestic help found dead with gunshot wound inside employer’s office in Ghaziabad

Investigators said Rajiv had been employed with the family for the past year. Prior to that, he had worked for nearly three years with an acquaintance of the employer. Rajiv was unmarried, police said, adding that his family resides in Uttarakhand.

A domestic help was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his employer’s office in Ansal Colony of Tronica City in Ghaziabad’s Loni on Wednesday, police said. A licensed firearm was also recovered from the spot, officers added.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Vicky alias Rajiv, who had been working for a mining businessman in the area for the past year.

Police said Rajiv’s body was found inside the house with a bullet injury to the chest adding that a weapon was also seen lying next to him.

Officers from the local police station reached the spot after being alerted and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The firearm has been seized and forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene.