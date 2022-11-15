scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Domestic help found dead at employer’s home in Gurgaon, kin allege foul play

According to police, the girl was from Lucknow and had been working at the house since November 10.

Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings. (Representational/File)

A 17-year-old girl, who had been working as a domestic help, was found dead at the house in Gurgaon where she worked on Monday evening, said police.

A police officer said, “We received information around 5 pm that a 17-year-old girl had died at the house where she worked. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be known after that. The girl’s family has alleged foul play. We have initiated a probe.”

Her paternal aunt claimed, “As we left for work today morning, she had breakfast and left as well. She was employed last week. Around 5 pm, we got a call from the house owner that she was unwell. When we reached the house, she was lying on the floor and a stole was around her neck. They told us that she had died by hanging herself. But we suspect foul play.”

More from Delhi

Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 05:33:32 am
