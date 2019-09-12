Domestic help falls to death from 16th floor of Gurgaon condo

A 19-year-old woman, who worked as a domestic help with a family at a gated condominium in Gurgaon, fell to her death from the sixteenth floor balcony of her employers’ home.

Police suspect she committed suicide, though no suicide note has been retrieved from her or the house.

Police said the incident took place around 10.30 pm on Tuesday at M3M Merlin Drive, a gated condominium in Gurgaon’s Sector 67 along the Golf Course Extension Road.

The woman hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and had been working at the house for the last 20-25 days, police said.

Her employer, police said, is a pilot with a private airline, and lives with his wife and four-year-old child.

“The woman was primarily employed to take care of the child… Her body was discovered by the condominium’s staff. She was rushed to a private hospital, but was declared dead on arrival,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

The post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday afternoon, and her body has been handed over to her relatives. In the absence of a suicide note and her family not raising concerns about foul play, police said no FIR has been registered.

“Basic investigation has been conducted by personnel at Sector 65 police station. It appears to be a case of suicide, although the reason is unknown so far. The family has not raised any objections or expressed any concerns regarding foul play,” said Boken. “They have not submitted any complaint.”