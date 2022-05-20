scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Domestic help beaten up, couple booked

An MLC report from Safdarjung Hospital dated May 17 states that the woman suffered “physical assault”, “head trauma” and had injuries on her eyes, face, limbs, abdomen, etc.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 20, 2022 1:53:53 am
Domestic help beaten up, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “We received information from the hospital about the assault Tuesday. The woman was physically assaulted by her employers 2-3 days ago. She cannot recollect the exact date. Her statement was recorded... She alleged her hair was chopped and she was thrashed by her employer and his wife.”

A 48-year-old woman who worked as a domestic help was allegedly beaten up by her employers, who also chopped off her hair, at their house in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. While the incident took place on Sunday, police said an FIR was registered on Wednesday night against the couple under sections of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, and assault. No arrest has been made yet.

The woman, Rajni from Siliguri, had been working for the couple since September. Her family has been informed, said police.

Praveen Kumar, the placement agency owner, alleged, “They (couple) called me on May 15 night and said she was sick… They dropped her at my office the next day… Later, I found she couldn’t move… I rushed her to a hospital where she told me that the couple beat her up regularly…”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “We received information from the hospital about the assault Tuesday. The woman was physically assaulted by her employers 2-3 days ago. She cannot recollect the exact date. Her statement was recorded… She alleged her hair was chopped and she was thrashed by her employer and his wife.”

More from Delhi

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...Premium
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industryPremium
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of womenPremium
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
More Premium Stories >>

An MLC report from Safdarjung Hospital dated May 17 states that the woman suffered “physical assault”, “head trauma” and had injuries on her eyes, face, limbs, abdomen, etc.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement