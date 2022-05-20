Domestic help beaten up, couple booked

A 48-year-old woman who worked as a domestic help was allegedly beaten up by her employers, who also chopped off her hair, at their house in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. While the incident took place on Sunday, police said an FIR was registered on Wednesday night against the couple under sections of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, and assault. No arrest has been made yet.

The woman, Rajni from Siliguri, had been working for the couple since September. Her family has been informed, said police.

Praveen Kumar, the placement agency owner, alleged, “They (couple) called me on May 15 night and said she was sick… They dropped her at my office the next day… Later, I found she couldn’t move… I rushed her to a hospital where she told me that the couple beat her up regularly…”

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “We received information from the hospital about the assault Tuesday. The woman was physically assaulted by her employers 2-3 days ago. She cannot recollect the exact date. Her statement was recorded… She alleged her hair was chopped and she was thrashed by her employer and his wife.”

An MLC report from Safdarjung Hospital dated May 17 states that the woman suffered “physical assault”, “head trauma” and had injuries on her eyes, face, limbs, abdomen, etc.