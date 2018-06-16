Domestic help ‘beaten by employer’, protest outside Gurgaon condo

Outside Westend Heights condominium, Friday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Outside Westend Heights condominium, Friday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Several men and women employed as domestic helps and workers staged a demonstration outside Westend Heights, an upscale gated condominium in Gurgaon’s Sector 53, on Friday morning, 15 hours after a domestic help was allegedly beaten up by her employer, who lives in the locality.

“No case has been registered so far. We have taken preventive action under CrPC Section 107/51, and arrested the domestic help as well as her employer as a preventive measure. Further investigation will be conducted to ascertain if a case should be registered, and action will be taken accordingly,” said Arvind Dahiya, SHO, Sector 53 police station.

Both women were taken to the office of the DCP (Headquarters), and granted bail by Friday evening. The help, who hails from West Bengal and lives in Gurgaon, claimed the incident took place between 5.45-6 pm on Thursday evening after her employer expressed dissatisfaction with the food she had cooked — “paratha and bhindi”. Her employer has told police she is a dentist. The help said she has been working at the house for the last year-and-a-half.

Mamta, who washes dishes at the same apartment twice a day and claimed to have witnessed the incident, alleged, “My employer slapped her and dragged her from the kitchen to the hall by her hair. Then she pushed her to the ground and tried to strangle her. She also kicked her repeatedly.” Mamta has recorded her statement with police.

“She assaulted her for a long time… When she asked for water, madam’s mother got her some from the kitchen. But she grabbed the glass and dragged her to the lift, where she tied a chunni around her neck, trapping its other end between the door and the frame,” she alleged.

Mamta further alleged that the employer threatened to “call boys and have the victim raped” and “stab her with a knife so many times that she will die and nobody will even know”.

