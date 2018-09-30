Domestic help accuses Army Major of rape, driving her husband to suicide

According to police, the woman alleged that she was raped on July 12, when her husband was away. According to police, the woman alleged that she was raped on July 12, when her husband was away.

The Delhi Police has booked a serving Army Major after his domestic help alleged he had raped her and then threatened her husband, who committed suicide. An FIR has been registered at Delhi Cantonment police station, but no arrest has been made so far.

According to police, the woman alleged that she was raped on July 12, when her husband was away.

She alleged that her husband returned and saw what was happening, following which the accused beat up the couple and threatened them.

She alleged he raped her on other occasions, too, following which she went to her in-laws’ home but her husband stayed back. She alleged that later that month, she got a call from the Major saying her husband had hanged himself, following which she approached police and, when that did not yield a response, a Delhi court.

The woman has also raised doubts over claims that her husband committed suicide, police said.

The woman has also told police that she fears for her and her son’s life.

Following directions from the court, a case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (threatening) was registered against the Major. Police said they have summoned the accused and asked him to join the investigation.

When contacted, DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said that a case had been registered and a probe initiated.

