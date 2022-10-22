Dog registration yet to pick up in Ghaziabad, Noida to have new rules

Days after the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam announced a ban on ownership of pit bull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds, registration has seen a slow start. A two-month period was provided for residents who already own these dogs to get them sterilised and registered.

Dr Anuj Singh, Deputy Veterinary Officer at the GNN, said, “About 10-15 applications have come so far for registration of these dogs. However, they are on hold for now until the owners provide the documents confirming the sterilisation.”

The restriction on these breeds came in the wake of several dog attacks in Ghaziabad, especially after a child had to get over 150 stitches after being mauled by a pit bull. The proposal which banned fresh ownership also mandates fixed feeding areas for strays, responsibility for cleaning up after dogs by their owners, and muzzles in public places, among other guidelines.

Meanwhile, following an infant’s death Tuesday after he was mauled by a stray dog, the Noida Authority is formulating several proposals to address the issue.

According to Noida ACEO Prabhash Kumar, “At present, the Authority has one large dog shelter in sector 94. Presently, two agencies are managing the Animal Birth Control programme and about 40-50 dogs are sterilised and vaccinated per day. A few sheds and additional structures are being built since the dogs have to be accommodated for a few days after sterilisation before they are returned.”