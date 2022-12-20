scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Pet dog registration: Gurgaon civic body modifies order, says first notice ‘was misinterpreted’

The notice now states that unregistered dogs shall be “detained at a place to be specified by the commissioner” unless they are claimed and a fee is paid within a week.

Officials said the language in the earlier public notice which said that unregistered dogs are liable to be “destroyed or otherwise disposed of” unless claimed within a specific time frame was misinterpreted. (File/Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Days after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sparked outrage after putting out a public notice stating that unregistered dogs taken in its custody “are liable to be destroyed or otherwise disposed of” unless claimed, the civic body has modified part of the order. The notice now states that unregistered dogs shall be “detained at a place to be specified by the commissioner” unless they are claimed and a fee is paid within a week.

The MCG’s public notice on Saturday partially modified its earlier order of December 8, with the clause now saying that it will “…fix the fee which shall be charged for such detention and provide that any such dog shall be detained at a place to be specified by the commissioner unless it is claimed and the fee in respect thereof is paid within one week.”

Also Read |How to register your pet dog in Gurgaon?

The civic body added that all the remaining contents of the earlier notice shall remain the same. This includes mandatory registration of all dogs within the municipal area, that all registered dogs shall wear a collar attached to a metal token in a public place, pet owners shall keep the dog on a leash in a public space and the owner shall carry an eco-friendly disposable bag for scooping the excrement of the dog and to dispose it of properly, and non-compliance would mean that the dog shall be detained at a place designated for the purpose.

Officials said the language in the earlier public notice which said that unregistered dogs are liable to be “destroyed or otherwise disposed of” unless claimed within a specific time frame was misinterpreted. “We have modified the notification in the recent public notice,” said an MCG official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

On December 11, pet dog owners staged a protest against the civic body’s directives, slamming them as arbitrary, unjust and in violation of the law.

More from Delhi

On November 15, the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurgaon issued directions to the MCG to ban pet dogs of 11 breeds – American Pit-bull Terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf Dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso. The commission also directed the civic body to ensure that one family will keep only one dog as a pet, that the civic body will take all stray dogs in its custody and that all registered dogs shall wear a collar attached to a metal token and a muzzle in public places. On November 30, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the order of the commission.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:35:10 am
Next Story

Modi govt’s Adivasi push: In Parliament, a spate of Bills to revise ST list

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close