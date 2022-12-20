Pet dog registration: Gurgaon civic body modifies order, says first notice ‘was misinterpreted’

Days after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sparked outrage after putting out a public notice stating that unregistered dogs taken in its custody “are liable to be destroyed or otherwise disposed of” unless claimed, the civic body has modified part of the order. The notice now states that unregistered dogs shall be “detained at a place to be specified by the commissioner” unless they are claimed and a fee is paid within a week.

The MCG’s public notice on Saturday partially modified its earlier order of December 8, with the clause now saying that it will “…fix the fee which shall be charged for such detention and provide that any such dog shall be detained at a place to be specified by the commissioner unless it is claimed and the fee in respect thereof is paid within one week.”

The civic body added that all the remaining contents of the earlier notice shall remain the same. This includes mandatory registration of all dogs within the municipal area, that all registered dogs shall wear a collar attached to a metal token in a public place, pet owners shall keep the dog on a leash in a public space and the owner shall carry an eco-friendly disposable bag for scooping the excrement of the dog and to dispose it of properly, and non-compliance would mean that the dog shall be detained at a place designated for the purpose.

Officials said the language in the earlier public notice which said that unregistered dogs are liable to be “destroyed or otherwise disposed of” unless claimed within a specific time frame was misinterpreted. “We have modified the notification in the recent public notice,” said an MCG official.

On December 11, pet dog owners staged a protest against the civic body’s directives, slamming them as arbitrary, unjust and in violation of the law.

On November 15, the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurgaon issued directions to the MCG to ban pet dogs of 11 breeds – American Pit-bull Terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf Dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso. The commission also directed the civic body to ensure that one family will keep only one dog as a pet, that the civic body will take all stray dogs in its custody and that all registered dogs shall wear a collar attached to a metal token and a muzzle in public places. On November 30, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the order of the commission.