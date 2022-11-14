Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, 3 men booked after video goes viral

The Ghaziabad police have booked three men for allegedly hanging a dog to death after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows two men pulling a chain tied to the dog’s neck to hang it from a wall while another stands close to them.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Iraj Raja said: “The incident happened in the Tronica City area around six months ago. The dog’s owner apparently did this as the animal was sick. We are taking action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”

The police said they identified the three men in the video and are looking to arrest them.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation on social media. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted: “Brutality against animals is increasing day by day….these criminals should be punished severely.”