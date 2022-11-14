scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, 3 men booked after video goes viral

The police said the incident happened in the Tronica City area around six months ago.

The police said they identified the three men in the video and are looking to arrest them. (File photo)

The Ghaziabad police have booked three men for allegedly hanging a dog to death after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows two men pulling a chain tied to the dog’s neck to hang it from a wall while another stands close to them.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Iraj Raja said: “The incident happened in the Tronica City area around six months ago. The dog’s owner apparently did this as the animal was sick. We are taking action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”

The police said they identified the three men in the video and are looking to arrest them.

More from Delhi

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation on social media. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted: “Brutality against animals is increasing day by day….these criminals should be punished severely.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 03:39:00 pm
Next Story

Inside Mouni Roy’s sun-drenched home: Brahmastra actor cooks up a storm, shares a quiet moment with husband. Watch video

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement