Dog bites child, owner fined Rs 10k by Greater Noida Authority

In a first, the Greater Noida Authority imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a dog owner after his Golden Retriever bit a six-year-old boy while they were in a lift at La Residentia society in Greater Noida’s Techzone 4.

In a notice issued to the owner, the GNIDA said its team visited the society in the wake of the incident and attributed it to his “careless handling”.

He has been instructed to deposit the fine within seven days and told to pay for the injured child’s treatment. While the Noida Authority has adopted a policy of a Rs 10,000 fine for harm caused by pets, it is slated to come into effect from March 1, 2023. According to GNIDA officials, they decided to immediately implement the same policy without delay owing to the increasing number of such incidents.

Purported footage of the event circulating on social media shows the dog biting the boy’s arm before the owner pulls it away by the collar. The child suffered three puncture wounds on his arm.

His mother said that he is doing better after treatment. The owner of the dog is also known to the family.

Police at Bisrakh police station said following a complaint from the boy’s father, an FIR was filed under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal).

A similar incident had previously taken place in September in Ghaziabad’s Rajnagar extension, where a boy was bitten by a dog in an elevator on the way back from his tuition classes. The dog owner in that case was also booked under IPC section 289.

The policies were formulated after several incidents involving dogs biting people were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar, with one resulting in the death of a one-year-old child of labourers working at an upscale society in Noida’s Sector 100.