Dog ‘beaten, killed’ at Gurgaon condo, FIR against RWA members, service provider staff

An FIR has been registered against members of the RWA and service provider staff of a gated society in Gurgaon for allegedly “beating, tying, killing” a “community dog” and dumping it in an “unknown location”.

According to the Gurgaon Police, the complaint pertains to Emaar Palm Drive in Sector 66. The complainant in the case is a Sector 5 resident, Akshima Jhajhria, who alleged the incident took place between 10.30 pm and 2 am on May 20.

When contacted for comment, an official from the RWA denied that the association had been involved in the incident.

In her complaint to police, Jhajhria alleged, “Community dogs living in the society from last few years were beaten, tied, killed and stuffed in a polythene bag and dumped at an unknown location. The old, calm, docile and peaceful dog was put in a polythene bag and suffocated to death and dumped.”

She has alleged that three office bearers of the RWA as well as the estate manager and security officer of the society “conspired to plan this illegal act on complaint of some society residents”.

“The said dog was vaccinated, sterilised and peaceful. He was not a threat or nuisance to anyone in the society…This is also to bring to your notice that the RWA and security officers have been briefed and apprised of the law and legal guidelines pertaining to community animals multiple times… Despite knowing all the laws, these kind of incidents have been happening in the society on regular basis since a long time where dogs are beaten,” alleges the complainant.

The RWA official said the allegations are baseless: “The RWA and even the estate manager was not apprised of this incident, it has been done in ignorance by some of the guards following a complaint by a resident that a dog was troubling them. In the absence of authority, since it was nighttime, they took some action randomly, which we also condemn.”

“We don’t support any cruelty against animals, even when monkeys come to our society we don’t get langurs or monkey catchers or those type of things. We have taken the matter to the service provider and requested for an inquiry and investigation, which has already started this morning. We are also submitting our response formally to the police by the end of the day,” added the official.

The FIR regarding the matter has been registered at the Sector 65 police station under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) of the IPC as well as Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“We have registered an FIR regarding the matter and are conducting further investigations. No arrests have been made yet,” said Inspector Deepak Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 65 police station.