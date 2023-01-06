Does Lokpal need Delhi govt’s consent to order CBI probe against MCD officials, asks HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Lokpal of India to inform the court whether the anti-corruption body can issue an inquiry against officials of a corporation –which is partly financed by a state government, without first seeking consent from the said state government.

The legal issue arose while the HC was hearing a plea moved by certain officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi who have challenged a Lokpal order for a CBI investigation against them based on a complaint by Vikram Singh Saini – a former general secretary of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha – before the body alleging illegal and unauthorised constructions in South Delhi.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh granted time to the counsel appearing for the body to seek instructions in the matter. Justice Singh said, “a legal issue has been raised by the senior counsel appearing for petitioners on the ground that under Section 14 of Lokpal Act in case of persons who are employed by corporations which are partly financed by the state government consent of the state government would be required before any inquiry can be directed. On this short issue, list on Monday 2.30 pm”. The matter has been listed for hearing on January 9.

Observing that the Lokpal Act is a “sacred act”, Justice Singh said, “We have to be clear of their powers and any interdiction of that power has to be properly considered”. Lokpal’s counsel submitted that given Delhi’s unique position, the MCD comes under the Centre and no such consent, as contended by the officials, is required.

Appearing for the officials, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that the body in its order did not deal with any of the contentions raised by his clients. The court remarked that is the issue we will have to consider”, further observing that “no more adjournments” will be granted.

Sethi argued that as per the provisions of the Lokpal Act, before initiating such action, consent of the Delhi Government was required, which was neither sought nor applied for. “There is no statement in the order found against me that I have committed any wrong, much less a corrupt act,” Sethi said, referring to the Lokpal’s order.

Sethi argued that it is an RTI plea moved by an individual not an “allegation of corruption” against his clients. Referring to the facts of the case, Sethi argued, “A gentleman applies for RTI. His plea is that MCD must give to me the total record during a particular period which was January 2020-May 2021 about the total number of properties booked for unauthorised construction. We submit the information; he is not satisfied. He files an appeal he is not satisfied with the appeal order also. He then goes to lokpal saying that he is not satisfied with the information so proceed against them,” Sethi said.

Advertisement

The petitioners have contended that the blanket order of the Lokpal directing a CBI investigation for alleged “unabated unauthorised constructions overlook the socio-demographic fabric of the city of Delhi – which ranks on the top in terms of internal migration and population density”.

The plea claimed that the body’s order violates the principles of natural justice as the investigation has been ordered against the “public servants” who were not a party before the Lokpal in their independent and personal capacity.

The plea alleged that the Lokpal’s order is without jurisdiction and transgresses the scope and authority vested with it due to the absence of any incriminating document or inquiry which can show a “prima facie case of corruption” alleged against the officials. The plea seeks the quashing of the Lokpal’s order and a stay of the order against the officials in the interim.