Does Gautam Gambhir have license to deal in Covid drugs, asks Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned how BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is able to distribute medicines being used to treat Covid-19 and procure them in large quantities.

“Are these not prescription drugs? How is anybody able to procure large quantities? Is he holding a license to deal in these drugs? Does this not require license or what,” asked the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.

“We had thought it would stop after that report. It is still continuing,” said the court.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, told the court that it is “highly irresponsible” if it is happening.

Advocate Rakesh Malhotra had earlier told the court that the “elected representative” is distributing ‘Fabiflu’ and referred to his tweets.

“I do not know from where he is getting it,” Malhotra told the court when it was hearing the issue regarding unavailability of essential Covid-19 drugs.

The row over Gambhir’s decision to provide free Covid-19 medication only to his constituents of East Delhi was raised before the court during the hearing last week too, during the hearing of cases related to the ongoing pandemic in Delhi.

Advocate Malhotra had told the court, “This issue needs to be addressed. Although he is doing a good job, but when some patients of other areas are not getting but patients of East Delhi are getting it, it is an issue.”