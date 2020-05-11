Doctor’s suicide: AAP MLA, aide sent to 4-day police custody

Prakash Jarwal. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news/File) Prakash Jarwal. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news/File)

A Delhi court sent AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associate to four-day police custody in connection with the suicide of a South Delhi doctor last month.

The order was passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Neetika Kapoor after Jarwal and his aide, Kapil Nagar, were produced in court on Sunday. The court observed that the “investigation was at an initial stage” and that “custodial interrogation appears necessary” as the “recovery of documents of extortion is yet to be effected from the accused persons and the involvement of the tanker mafia in this case is yet to be ascertained”.

The court also took note of the fact that no external injuries or symptoms of coronavirus were found in both the accused before sending them to police custody.

Delhi Police called it a “heinous crime” and had moved a remand application asking for a custody of 10 days. Police alleged there was a direct nexus between Jarwal and the tanker mafia operating in Deoli and Sangam Vihar and said their role needs to be investigated. Furthermore, police also said they are going to collect voice samples of both the accused to compare with threat calls received by the deceased.

However, Jarwal’s counsel, Mohammad Irshad, opposed the police remand, saying that no purpose would be served by sending him to police custody since “no recovery needs to be effected on or at the instance of the accused”. He also told the court that Jarwal was willing to cooperate with the investigation.

The case pertains to the suicide of Dr Rajender Singh (52) at his residence on April 18. Police said they recovered a purported suicide note, which allegedly blames Jarwal and Nagar for “harassing” him and his family over his water supply business.

Singh’s son, Hemant, too alleged that his father was being harassed by Jarwal and Nagar. He submitted a complaint against them at Neb Sarai police station on April 18, after which a case was registered under various IPC sections. Singh used to own a clinic in the area and also supplied water through a tanker.

Jarwal, in a statement, has denied all the allegations: “I haven’t met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months. I am ready to cooperate with police in any kind of investigation.”

