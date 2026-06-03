‘Doctors asked us to stay back’: How two guests narrowly escaped South Delhi hotel blaze

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Bah Trimdijiou had a narrow escape.
He had been in Delhi for the past two months with his father, Bahsoun, who has been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, for cancer treatment.
He was to return to his hotel in Malviya Nagar on Monday with his ailing father, but doctors advised them to stay back at the hospital. On Wednesday, he decided to pop by the hotel, Flourish Bed & Breakfast, for a quick shower — only to find that a fire had broken out, killing 21 people.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Bah said he was staying in Room No. 402 on the fourth floor.
Every day, he would return to the hotel in the morning, take a bath, and then go back to Max Hospital. “We came here from Guinea two months ago. My father has been admitted to Max Hospital for cancer treatment. This morning, I came back to take a bath and found the area burnt,” Bah said.
He said many of his friends were inside at the time, including a woman and a child, and he has no idea whether they are alive.
“I just returned from the hospital and saw that my hotel had been burnt. My friend, Mansadave from Nigeria, was on the ground floor. I don’t know where he is now. Is he alive?” he asked.
Michael, a US citizen of African origin, was in Delhi for his wife’s treatment at Max Hospital. Like Bah, the couple, too, escaped the blaze.
“My wife and I headed out to go to the hospital… when, around 8.40 am, I learnt that a fire had broken out at our hotel. We rushed back and saw it engulfed in flames. Three of my friends who had come with me were inside,” he said.
He claimed the hotel had only one entry and exit, which may have hampered rescue operations.
Sources said the hotel was a much sought-after place to stay for foreigners from African countries who came to Delhi on medical visas. It is located near three major medical establishments: AIIMS, Max Hospital in Saket, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital.
Eyewitnesses The Indian Express spoke to said they saw people jumping from windows in a desperate attempt to escape the blaze.
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