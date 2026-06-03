‘Doctors asked us to stay back’: How two guests narrowly escaped South Delhi hotel blaze

Bah Trimdijiou from Guinea has been in Delhi for the past two months for his father's cancer treatment. (Express Photo by Pragynesh)

Bah Trimdijiou had a narrow escape.

He had been in Delhi for the past two months with his father, Bahsoun, who has been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, for cancer treatment.

He was to return to his hotel in Malviya Nagar on Monday with his ailing father, but doctors advised them to stay back at the hospital. On Wednesday, he decided to pop by the hotel, Flourish Bed & Breakfast, for a quick shower — only to find that a fire had broken out, killing 21 people.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Bah said he was staying in Room No. 402 on the fourth floor.