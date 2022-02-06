Doctors, staff at East MCD-run hospital call off strike over salary delay

The strike by medical staff and doctors at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Swami Dayanand Hospital, who have been protesting against salary delays for the past six days, ended on Sunday.

A senior official of the East MCD said a meeting was held with union officials of Group A, B, C and D employees and it was conveyed to them that if they return to work, then no disciplinary action would be taken against anyone and their demands would be considered sympathetically.

Post this, the official said, the unions decided that the strike should be ended immediately and staff return to work.

Emergency services at the hospital have resumed while the OPDs will begin functioning from Monday, the official added.

Several resident doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff at the Hospital went on strike on Tuesday against non-payment of salaries. They abstained from work and raised slogans on the premises.

The resident doctors’ association of the hospital had written a letter to the medical superintendent, stating that their salaries are pending despite many assurances from the EDMC.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand had said that they would be given their salaries for February and March on time. “Also, their due arrears will be paid in the month of May as per the availability of the funds,” he had said.