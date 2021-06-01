Doctors protest against Yoga guru Ramdev’s remarks on allopathy

Federation of resident doctors associations (FORDA) and Resident doctors Association (RDA) Safdarjung Hospital wearing black ribbon, protest against Baba Ramdev for his comments on allopathy, during nationwide Black Day Protest, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | PTI

Doctors across hospitals in the city on Tuesday protested against Yoga guru Ramdev for his alleged disparaging remarks about allopathy. Resident doctors in several hospitals wore black bands during office hours, while some also held placards demanding that Ramdev apologise for his remarks.

However, healthcare services were not hit due to the protests.

Resident doctor associations from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and B R Ambedkar Hospital were among those that joined in the protest.

Office bearers of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), which had called for the protest, said that work was not hampered but many doctors wrote black day on their PPE kits while others wore black bands to signify their protest.

In a statement on Monday, FORDA had demanded an “unconditional open public apology from him (Ramdev) or action against him under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897”.

AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association also came out with a statement against Ramdev saying that his “slanderous remarks” would “incite violence against the healthcare services personnel and would lead to a total failure of public health systems.”

A video had gone viral where Ramdev was heard saying that “lakhs of people were killed by taking allopathic medicines”. Following this Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had asked him to withdraw his statement, which he said he did.

Many other videos of Ramdev have come out since then, where he can be heard questioning doctors and allopathic treatments.

He had recently posed 25 questions to the Indian Medical Association, through an open letter on Twitter, including whether allopathy offers a permanent relief from diseases and why even doctors fall ill if allopathy was powerful and effective.