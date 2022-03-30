Doctors in Rajasthan, Delhi to protest after obstetrician, accused of murder, dies by suicide

After a doctor, accused of murder following the death of a woman during childbirth, allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan, doctors’ associations in the state and Delhi have called for protests and demanded immediate withdrawal of the case against her.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Rajasthan has called for the closing of all medical services in the state on Wednesday. In Delhi, doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have planned to work wearing black ribbons and the Delhi Medical Association has planned a protest at Maulana Azad Medical College.

Dr Archana Sharma, an obstetrician (doctor who specialises in pregnancy, childbirth) at a private hospital in Dausa, lost a patient reportedly due to a complication called post-partum haemorrhage or excessive bleeding after childbirth.

The family of the patient allegedly protested the death and harassed the doctor. A first information report (FIR) was registered by the state police for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following this, the doctor died of suicide on Tuesday and wrote in a note, “Mera marna shayad meri begunahi sabit kar de (Maybe my death will prove my innocence).”

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), a national umbrella organisation for associations of resident doctors, called for a proper investigation of the incident, immediate withdrawal of the FIR, and compensation by the state government to the family of Dr Sharma.

“As per the guidelines of the Honourable Supreme Court, a doctor cannot be accused of medical negligence in any such incident, without proper investigation by an expert committee…. While measures should be taken to prevent harassment of doctors by patients’ attendants, we also demand that strict compliance with court guidelines should be ensured so that such tragic incidents are never repeated in the future,” it said.