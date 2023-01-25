scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Doctors from other hospitals can now be medical superintendents at AIIMS Delhi

According to faculty members and doctors at the hospital, the latest amendment in AIIMS rule comes as a surprise as earlier it was AIIMS doctors who used to be sent to other institutes on deputation.

AIIMS news, india news, delhi news, indian expressThe new order said that the MS will be appointed "on deputation" for a period of up to five years, initially for three years and then be extended for two years. (File)

In a significant development, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has made amendments in the existing recruitment rules for the post of medical superintendent (MS) which will now allow a doctor to be sent on deputation to AIIMS for the post.

Earlier, the recruitment was done through a direct mode where a faculty member is appointed for the medical superintendent post. However, with the new amendment, the premier institute will be able to hire for the position from other institutes as well on deputation.

The new order said that the MS will be appointed “on deputation” for a period of up to five years, initially for three years and then be extended for two years.

As per the order issued by Dr Sanjay Kumar Arya, Professor and in-charge of Faculty Cell, a candidate for the MS post will need to have 14 years of teaching or research experience after obtaining the postgraduate qualification in the specialty or the Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration, of which at least seven years should be in the administration of a major hospital in a senior position.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport

According to faculty members and doctors at the hospital, this comes as a surprise as earlier it was AIIMS doctors who used to be sent to other institutes to take charge on deputation.

“Dr M Srinivas is one of them who was deputed to ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad in 2016 before coming back to AIIMS as the director. He was the professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery here,” said a senior doctor at the institute.

A few senior doctors criticised the move saying that it would increase the chances of favouritism and added that the due procedure has not been followed as amendments for recruitment to such crucial positions need the approval of the governing body (GB) and institute body (IB) of AIIMS.

Advertisement

“The move is set to reduce the autonomy of the institute as it will increase the chances of outside control,” said a doctor from the institute.

However, some of the doctors said that it all depends on the person who is appointed as the next MS. If he or she comes on deputation there will be more transparency, they said.

“An outsider is expected to be fair in dealing with the day-to-day affairs of the institute and other responsibilities,” said another doctor.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

When contacted, AIIMS spokesperson was not available for a response.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 11:44 IST
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan leaked online despite anti-piracy plea by actors, producers

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close