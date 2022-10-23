Doctors confirm: Delhiites finding it harder to breathe

With Delhi’s air quality index taking a nosedive over the past weeks and expected to deteriorate over the weekend, hospitals across the city are witnessing more patients coming in with respiratory issues.

Dr Anant Mohan, Head of the Department of Pulmonology at AIIMS, said respiratory cases have increased: “Many people who were previously doing okay are now coming with recent onset exacerbations, worsening of their symptoms, more cough and breathing difficulties.”

Dr Mohan attributed this to two reasons — change in weather and air quality gradually dipping and getting worse. “In what proportion the poor air quality is worsening the situation is difficult to say, but we are getting a rising number of people who were earlier doing okay but are now coming with sudden worsening of symptoms in the last two weeks.”

He said most of them have symptoms such as increased breathing difficulty, runny nose, phlegm, and headache. “Sometimes it is upper respiratory and sometimes it is more serious. They then need a change of medication or more medication. Some of them are those who already have respiratory diseases, and there are some who don’t have it but are coming forward with symptoms,” he said.

According to Dr Neeraj Gupta, Professor and Head of the Pulmonary Department, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung hospital, most are patients with asthma and chronic respiratory diseases. These patients experience more difficulty with onset of winter. “The advice for them is to remain indoors and take their medicine regularly,” he said.

Dr Pratibha Gogia, Senior Consultant and HOD, Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine at Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka, said many patients of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma are getting acute attacks. “Around 20-30 patients out of almost 70 who we see daily have come due to pollution issues. Many non-asthmatic patients having cough are not getting better with routine medication,” she added.

While respiratory issues have increased, ailments such as irritation of eyes are on the rise too. According to Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Managing Director of Centre for Sight, “We have started getting patients with complaints of red eyes or itchiness and irritation in their eyes, which is due to increase in pollution. The eyes are too sensitive and prone to irritation from allergies, chemicals and pollutants in the air. In fact, high levels of pollutants and rise in PM 2.5 levels is leading to a number of eye conditions, ranging from simple eye irritation to severe allergy.”

Dr Mahipal said presence of sulphur oxide and nitrogen oxide in the air makes the tear film of the eye more acidic. “We might notice or experience redness, itchiness and burning of eyes with high levels of pollutants. It may even cause eye allergies and conjunctivitis which, if not treated on time, can even lead to cornea problems affecting vision,” he said.