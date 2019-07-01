Doctors at North Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital allege assault, on strike today

Resident doctors at North Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital went on strike Sunday and will continue the strike Monday, alleging that attendants of a patient assaulted them Saturday. Police have registered an institutional FIR against unknown persons as doctors did not know the names of the patient’s attendants.

Dr Piyush Singh, acting president of the Resident Doctors’ Association at the hospital, said a patient with stage V chronic renal failure came to the emergency room around 11.30 am.

“The patient…was gasping for breath and had very poor vitals. She had been recommended dialysis thrice a week but had not been following directions. The attending doctor explained her condition to the attendants. She was declared dead soon. The attendants became violent when the doctor was signing the death certificate and the attending doctor was beaten up. He received cuts on his head… We will be on strike today. Emergency services will be available,” Singh said.

“The patient died during treatment and her husband and relatives quarrelled with doctors on duty; her son slapped a doctor. Soon after, some doctors gathered and there was a scuffle,” said DCP (North) Nupur Prasad.

Police registered a case under IPC sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 and sections 3 and 4 of the Delhi Medical Service Personnel and Medicare Service (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act of 2008. The complaint was registered on the statement of Dr Rajesh Kumar and Dr Pranay, who were allegedly beaten up by relatives of the deceased, said Prasad.

The medical superintendent did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.