Doctors at Delhi hospital beaten up by patient and family members

Doctors at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi were allegedly thrashed by a patient and her family members Sunday night. Officials said the emergency block of the 100-bedded hospital was shut for some time after two night-duty doctors and several staffers were beaten up.

The doctors staged a protest demanding action against the accused involved and nursing officers who also allegedly clashed with them. They also asked for protection against such incidents.

As per the police, a woman had suffered nose injuries and came to the hospital at night. The nurses told her that the two doctors in the emergency block were attending to other patients and asked her to wait. But she got agitated and called her attendants, said the police.

The family started pressuring nursing officers for immediate treatment, the police said. They then barged into the doctors’ room and started arguing with them. The doctors alleged that the nurses also argued with them over the woman’s treatment.

Security guards came in and everyone dispersed from the area. However, within minutes, the woman’s family returned and beat up all the doctors.

“The doctors had asked the nurses to send one patient at a time and make others wait, but the situation got out of their hands as the nurses clashed with them. The patient and her family members also attacked the doctors, who sustained injuries on their faces and other body parts. The doctors later informed the administration and staged a protest,” said an officer, adding the police had begun an investigation.