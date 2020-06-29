Doctor who ran clinic in Dadri dies of Covid

Dr Lokesh Gupta Dr Lokesh Gupta

A 60-year-old general physician, who ran his own clinic in Gautam Budh Nagar’s Dadri, succumbed to Covid-19 Sunday morning. Dr Lokesh Gupta was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar last Monday, and his Covid-19 result came positive on Wednesday.

Dr Sangeeta Garg, medical superintendent of Yashoda Hospital, said, “Dr Lokesh came to the hospital on June 22 afternoon with high-grade fever, breathlessness and cyanosis (blue skin due to lack of oxygen). His Covid-19 test was done and his test result came positive. At 9.59 am Sunday, he passed away.”

Dr Lokesh studied medicine at S N Medical College, Agra, and is survived by his wife, and their two children. The couple’s daughter lives in Ghaziabad, while their son is pursuing his PhD in the US, and was unable to attend his father’s last rites.

Dr Lokesh’s colleague said, “He would visit his clinic twice a week for a few hours only, and would also wear a face shield, N95 mask and use sanitiser.”

The colleague said that on Monday, Dr Lokesh was rushed to Yashoda Hospital after he complained of breathing issues. “His oxygen level was low, so he was admitted. His Covid-19 test was done, and by evening, his oxygen level had stabilised. On Wednesday, his Covid-19 result came positive but we were hopeful that he will be fine,” said the colleague.

Dr Ashok Gupta, who runs Bhagwati Nursing Home in Dadri, told The Indian Express, “Dr Lokesh had diabetes and hypertension. On Sunday, he had breakfast at the hospital, and later suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.”

