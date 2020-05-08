Doctor suicide: Non-Bailable warrant against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

A suicide note was recovered from Singh’s house, alleging that Jarwal was responsible for his death. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) A suicide note was recovered from Singh’s house, alleging that Jarwal was responsible for his death. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

A Delhi Court on Friday issued a Non-Bailable warrant (NBW) against the AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associate in connection with the suicide of a doctor in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai. This comes a day after the Delhi Police questioned Jarwal”s father and brothers in connection with the case.

The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh, had allegedly committed suicide on April 18, holding Jarwal responsible in his suicide note following which police had registered a case against the legislator on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

However, Jarwal, who represents Deoli assembly constituency, had said he is innocent and ready to face any probe.

Singh allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on April 18. At around 6.15 am, the police had received a PCR call about the incident.

Singh”s son Hemant told the police that his father ran a clinic in Durga Vihar and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007.

A suicide note was recovered from Singh’s house, alleging that Jarwal was responsible for his death.

A case of extortion and abetment to suicide had been registered against Jarwal, one Kapil Nagar and others at the Neb Sarai police station based on a complaint by Hemant.

