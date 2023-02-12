Doctor shot dead inside Ghaziabad clinic by men on bike

A 40-year-old doctor was shot dead inside his clinic by two assailants in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar late Saturday night, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd. Shamshad. Police said the two accused came on a bike. While one of them waited outside, the second man entered the clinic and shot the doctor before the duo fled.

DCP (Rural) Ravi Kumar said: “Around 11.30 pm, Muradnagar police received information that a person has been shot in Rajveer Wali colony. Police immediately reached the spot and sent the victim to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. There were two bullet wounds on his body.”

SHO Muradnagar Satish Kumar said Mohd. Shamshad had pursued DAMS (Diploma in Ayurveda Medical Science). “Because there is no CCTV in the colony near the clinic, we could not get any footage of the incident. But we have formed four teams to solve the case and nab the accused at the earliest,” said Kumar.

He also said a team is looking into CCTV footage of the area, call detail records (CDR) and carrying out manual checks at various places.

The officer said the doctor is survived by his wife and six children – three sons and three daughters. “He hailed from Meerut and lived with his family on the upper floor of the clinic along with other relatives,” said the SHO.

SHO Kumar also said the family has denied any enmity or dispute with anyone: “The family is not speaking much as of now. However, they said they had no enmity or dispute with anyone.”

Shamshad’s cousin, Raahil, who also lives in the same colony and runs a kirana store, said: “CCTV footage from my shop and others in the area show the assailants entering from Rauli road and exiting from Kasba road. One of them wore a helmet and the person riding pillion had covered his face with a mask. They were riding a red and black TVS scooty. It has no number plate.”

Police said they have retrieved the footage from the shop.

Raahil said his cousin had been practicing for the last 15 years. Recounting the events of last night, he said: “I was out buying vegetables when my nephew called and said someone had shot Doctor sahab. I immediately rushed to the spot.”

He also said his family is not active in politics and denied the possibility of any dispute. “I haven’t seen such a crowd and affection towards a person. Police had to deploy a large force to manage people outside his house… a police team is still standing guard. He was the youngest in our family, but everyone went to him for advice, he had such level of respect. Sometimes if a patient didn’t have money, he would provide medicine free of cost,” said Raahil.

He said police are investigating the case proactively and he has filed a complaint against unknown persons.